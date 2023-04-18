PupilMesh's founders on their dream of building Iron Man's helmet for Indian soldiers

In this episode, Riya Gangamma, Milind M Mohan, and Pradeep Parthasarathy, co-founders of PupilMesh in Bengaluru, talk about their augmented reality hardware technologies company. The trio started straight out of college, got incubation support at IIMB, won a DRDO programme and got to work on a multi-purpose augmented reality headset. One important application would be as a soldier assistance device. Along the way, they also developed a hands-free navigation aid for two-wheeler drivers, which they are already commercialising in partnership with MapMyIndia