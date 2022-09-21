Rishabh Agarwal on 'human-centric' tech and US expansion plans at Peer Robotics

  1. Home
By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
39 Listen ins
 

In this episode, Rishabh Agarwal, co-founder and CEO of Peer Robotics, talks about how more attention is being paid today to 'human-centric' technologies. Rishabh and his IIT Delhi senior Tanya Raghuvanshi founded the Delhi venture in 2019, and Tanya's former boss at Interra Systems joined them as the third co-founder the following year. With $2.3 million in recent seed funding, led by Kalaari Capital, these entrepreneurs are looking to expand the market for their collaborative robots in the US and in India

