Our guest today is Shailesh Vickram Singh, founder of Massive Mobility, an EV charging infrastructure company, and founder of Climate Angles, a syndicated climate tech investment platform, backed by other entrepreneur-investors including Phanindra Sama and Vijay Shekhar Sharma. In this episode, Shailesh talks about the need for large institutional investors to enter India's climate tech funding scene, similar to what SIDBI did for the earlier generations of startups in this country