Shashank Randev at 100X.VC on being an optimist and why 2023 is a great year to startup

In this episode, Shashank Randev, founder and partner at 100X.VC, discusses some of the highlights of a new report that the early-stage venture capital firm has recently published on the outlook for various startup sectors in India — from software as a service to quick-service restaurants or cloud kitchens. Several factors are coming together to make the way ahead a promising one for tech-led ventures in India, Randev says, arguing that amid all the noise about a slowdown and tough times ahead, 2023 is a great year to startup