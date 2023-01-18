Shashank Randev at 100X.VC on being an optimist and why 2023 is a great year to startup

Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
159 Listen ins
 

In this episode, Shashank Randev, founder and partner at 100X.VC, discusses some of the highlights of a new report that the early-stage venture capital firm has recently published on the outlook for various startup sectors in India — from software as a service to quick-service restaurants or cloud kitchens. Several factors are coming together to make the way ahead a promising one for tech-led ventures in India, Randev says, arguing that amid all the noise about a slowdown and tough times ahead, 2023 is a great year to startup

