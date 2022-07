Our guest today is Shruti Kapoor, co-founder and CEO at Wingman, a conversational AI provider for sales teams that has just been acquired by Clari, a Silicon Valley company. In this episode, Kapoor talks about the rationale behind the decision to be acquired. Also shares some of the conversations that she and her co-founders Muralidharan Venkatasubramanian and Srikar Yekollu had about this, what comes next, and some thoughts on how AI is overhauling the enterprise sales process