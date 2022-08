In this episode, Simha Sadasiva and Henry Peter, co-founders of Ushur, a customer experience automation company in Silicon Valley and Bengaluru, talk about the unmet need for their solutions in the enterprise space — a need that is helping them to become a "hyper-growth" venture that is within striking distance of becoming a unicorn. Simha also talks about Silicon Valley founders' pay-it-forward attitude which is an important ingredient in that ecosystem's success