The Big Picture: Ashwin Yardi on the global, multi-cultural opportunities for Indian techies at Capgemini

In this episode, Ashwin Yardi, CEO of Capgemini Technology Services India, talks about how the Covid pandemic validated and boosted the offshore IT outsourcing model. Today it's more common, even for Capgemini's European customers to directly engage with engineers in Bengaluru, for example, where the Paris headquartered company has its largest Indian operations, Yardi says. He also talks about how the company, with a track record of growing with big acquisitions, offers a global, multi-cultural opportunity for aspiring young Indians considering the tech services space