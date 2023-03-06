The Big Picture: Debashis Chatterjee on completing LTIMindtree's integration, and strategy ahead

In this episode, Debashis Chatterjee, CEO and managing director at LTIMindtree talks about the successful integration of LTI and Mindtree that has resulted in a $3.5 billion IT services enterprise, ready to take on larger rivals for bigger orders, while retaining the characteristics of a smaller, nimbler operator. Chatterjee, widely credited with successfully integrating the two diverse companies, explains why he thinks LTIMindtree has what it takes to become a significantly larger IT provider over the next few years