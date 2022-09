In this episode, Kumar Abhishek and Vivek Kumar Singh, co-founders of Naffa Innovations, a startup better known for its sound-based technologies under the name ToneTag, talk about how their tech is like the 'Intel inside' model, today making sound-based transactions possible on a 100 million Android phones. They also talk about a solution that allows feature phone users to make UPI payments using their voice, and the next phase of ToneTag's growth