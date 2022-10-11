  1. Home
  4. Vijay Prateik at DeMITasse Energies on the need for zero-emission long-duration energy storage solutions

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
In this episode, Vijay Prateik, founder and CEO at DeMITasse Energies, and cofounder and COO Megha Rawat, talk about their effort to help mitigate climate change. Prateik has spent over a decade developing a zero-emission power plant and energy storage solution for industrial applications that the duo expects to commercialise over the next two to three years. Incubated at the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore's Nadathur S Raghavan Centre for Entrepreneurial Learning, DeMITasse is also in talks for its pre-series A funding to expand its R&D efforts into the US

