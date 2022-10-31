Vikram Gupta and Yatin Kavishwar at Awiros on their ambition to build an OS and marketplace for video AI

In this episode, Vikram Gupta and Yatin Kavishwar, co-founders of Awidit Systems, talk about how they are developing Awiros, which is best described as an operating system on top of which multiple computer vision and video analytics applications can be brought together. Vikram, who brings the science and tech experience, and Yatin, a veteran tech salesman, are also building a marketplace for such applications. They've raised their first significant round of institutional venture capital recently and also bagged an order from the Bengaluru Safe City project, supported by India's Nirbh