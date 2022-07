Our guest today is Yoav Zeif, CEO of Stratasys, a well-known US-Israel 3D-printing technologies company. In this episode, Yoav, who's currently visiting his Indian team of 10, talks about the advances in 3D-printing tech, and how lack of awareness, and businesses being locked into traditional manufacturing processes, are the challenges to be overcome for greater adoption of this technology, the demand for which has surged after the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic