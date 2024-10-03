Mentors and Mavens All Stories
  AI for India: Tanvi Lall on Open Cloud Compute and the case for micro data centres

AI for India: Tanvi Lall on Open Cloud Compute and the case for micro data centres

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
In this episode, Tanvi Lall, director of strategy at People+ai, talks about the potential that micro data centres hold in supporting the development of AI in India. People+ai is a non-profit organization working to identify and support population-scale use cases of AI that are relevant to India. Lall is the head of a project called Open Cloud Compute, within People+ai, to support the growth of micro data centres in India. In this conversation, recorded on August 27, she gives us a quick update on the project

