  4. Sarvam's story: Chasing the dream of AI that will benefit a billion Indians

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
152 Listen ins
 

In this episode, recorded on Sep. 5, Vivek Raghavan talks about the vision he and Pratyush Kumar have for Sarvam AI, their Bengaluru startup. Both are among the leaders of India's digital public infrastructure community and the plan for Sarvam is also to find "use cases" that will touch the masses, helping them to complete everyday tasks easily. Sarvam's technologies, including voice-based assistants, or agents, are also being evaluated by some of India's biggest companies to provide better experiences to their end consumers

