Chaitanya Sarawate at GE HealthCare on how India can leapfrog in delivering value to the masses

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
14 Listen ins
 

Chaitanya Sarawate, president and CEO for India and South Asia at GE HealthCare Technologies, talks about why he thinks India can leapfrog in healthcare delivery. Sarawate, who is also the managing director of the Wipro GE HealthCare joint venture, also talks about opportunities in India, a year after GE HealthCare became an independent company, listed on the Nasdaq, with the idea of becoming a more integrated medical technologies company and not just a provider of imaging equipment for medical diagnostics

