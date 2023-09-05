To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Podcast
  4. Deep Tech India: Aditya Bhatia on passion for furniture design to robotics for SMBs

Deep Tech India: Aditya Bhatia on passion for furniture design to robotics for SMBs

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
245 Listen ins
 

As India readies its own deep tech startups policy, this is episode seven in a short series of conversations with some of the entrepreneurs and VC investors who are building this ecosystem in the country. In today's episode, Aditya Bhatia, an NID alumnus and co-founder of Orangewood Labs, a US-based venture backed by investors including Y Combinator, with its R&D in India, talks about how he and his co-founders, Akash Bansal and Abhinav Das, want to make robotics-based automation much more accessible to small and medium sized businesses

shutterstock_2167500127_without_logo_Sm

One thing today in tech â€” Edtech funding in India, especially early-stage, fell sharply in 2023

Sep 5, 2023
Uday Kotak

After Uday Kotak's shock resignation, what's next for Kotak Mahindra Bank?

Sep 5, 2023
SaaS

One thing today in tech — 5 takeaways on Indian SaaS companies from an early-stage VC investor

Sep 4, 2023
JetAirways

Will Jet Airways fly again?

Sep 4, 2023
Amar Singh BluJ_SM

Deep Tech India: Amar Sri Vatsavaya on BluJ's plan for a 10-seater, 1,000 km hydrogen electric aircraft

Sep 1, 2023
Robots

One thing today in tech — robot orders fell 37 percent in Q2 in North America

Sep 1, 2023
See More