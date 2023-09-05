Deep Tech India: Aditya Bhatia on passion for furniture design to robotics for SMBs

As India readies its own deep tech startups policy, this is episode seven in a short series of conversations with some of the entrepreneurs and VC investors who are building this ecosystem in the country. In today's episode, Aditya Bhatia, an NID alumnus and co-founder of Orangewood Labs, a US-based venture backed by investors including Y Combinator, with its R&D in India, talks about how he and his co-founders, Akash Bansal and Abhinav Das, want to make robotics-based automation much more accessible to small and medium sized businesses