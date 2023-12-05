Deep Tech India: Arindrajit Chowdhury and Tausif Shaikh on building space cities, one tiffin box at a time

In this next episode of our series on deep tech in India Arindrajit Chowdhury and Tausif Shaikh, co-founders of Inspecity Space Laboratories, talk about how they dream of cities in space. Their contribution is their two-year old venture, which is preparing to soon launch a small CubeSat propulsion system the size of a small tiffin box. It will take them one small step forward in developing an ecosystem of in-space life extension of satellites, involving repairs, navigations and eventually controlled de-orbiting manoeuvres