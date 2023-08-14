To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  4. Deep Tech India: Jogin Desai on the challenges of productising the science in biotech

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
272 Listen ins
 

As India readies its own deep tech startup policy, this is episode three in a short series of conversations with some entrepreneurs and VC investors building this ecosystem. Today, Jogin Desai, founder and CEO of EyeStem Research, updates us on his company's effort to commercialise new therapeutics to combat degenerative eye diseases. Desai co-founded EyeStem in 2015, and the venture has raised about $10 million in funding so far. He also discusses some of the challenges of building a biotech venture in India

