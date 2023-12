Shashwath T Ramkumar and Sharan S Jagatrakshakan started Mindgrove, incubated at IIT-Madras, to build semiconductor systems-on-chip for applications in IoT (Internet of Things), computer vision and automotive sectors. With the tape-out of their first prototype chip, meaning making the physical chip from their design, these entrepreneurs would be taking a first small step in contributing a designed-in-India semiconductor processor not only for India but eventually for global markets