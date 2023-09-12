To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  4. Deep Tech India â€” Venkat Vallabhaneni and Jatin Desai on a lab-to-market orchestration layer

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
243 Listen ins
 

As India readies its own deep tech startup policy, this is episode eight in a short series of conversations with some entrepreneurs and VC investors building this ecosystem in the country. In this episode, Venkat Vallabhaneni and Jatin Desai, founding managing partners at Inflexor Ventures, talk about how the current funding slowdown is affecting India's nascent deep tech ecosystem. They are also enthused by the government's draft policy on the sector and point to the importance of a strong labs-to-markets orchestration mechanism

