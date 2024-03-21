Mentors and Mavens All Stories
EcoPreneurs: Nimeet Dhokai's plan for a clean home and green Earth

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
110 Listen ins
 

In this episode, Nimeet Dhokai, co-founder of Happi Planet Eco Products, talks about how he and his friend Mayank Gupta started their venture, determined to convert consumers to sustainable home care products. The two-year-old startup is backed by investors including 100X.VC and Fireside Ventures. Dhokai also talks about how he and Gupta found a successful combination of effective products and meeting consumers' perception of cleanliness, while sticking to their goal of producing genuinely sustainable cleaners

