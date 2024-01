In this episode, Harrick Vin, CTO, and Sivaraman Ganesan, head of the AI.Cloud business unit at Tata Consultancy Services, talk about the company's AI and generative AI strategies. With software and AI-based automation set to accelerate through this year and beyond, the aim is to augment customers' ability to get more from technology in every aspect of their operations, and help them become owners of creativity, they say