To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Lets Talk About Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Podcast
  4. Vikram Karakoti at TCS on digital twins in precision and personalised medical care

Vikram Karakoti at TCS on digital twins in precision and personalised medical care

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
138 Listen ins
 

Vikram Karakoti, global head of the life sciences business unit at TCS, says critical transformational projects have not seen any pullbacks by customers in this sector in the US, the IT services industry's biggest market, where high interest rates and fears of a recession have prompted companies to cut back on tech spending. He also talks about TCS recently joining the Living Heart project, a consortium led by Dassault Systemes, to work on software simulations of the heart to advance medical care of cardiac diseases

Saudi arabia king

Why Saudi Arabia wants a piece of Indian startups — and how this will change the game

Sep 14, 2023
Nagaraja Prakasam Bookshelf11-800X600

Nagaraja Prakasam on why entrepreneurs should solve for 'Bharat', not just India

Sep 14, 2023
Reliance Retail_2288751379_SM

Inside the big bets on Reliance Retail

Sep 13, 2023
Apple-iPhone-15-Pro-lineup-color-lineup-geo-230912_SM

One thing today in tech â€” Apple highlights net zero efforts launching iPhone 15 and Watch 9

Sep 13, 2023
Jatin and Venkat (Inflexor Ventures)_SM

Deep Tech India â€” Venkat Vallabhaneni and Jatin Desai on a lab-to-market orchestration layer

Sep 12, 2023
GE India John F Welch Technology Center At Bengaluru-540056794_SM

One thing today in tech — The next wave of global capability centres in India

Sep 12, 2023
See More