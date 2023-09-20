Vikram Karakoti at TCS on digital twins in precision and personalised medical care

Vikram Karakoti, global head of the life sciences business unit at TCS, says critical transformational projects have not seen any pullbacks by customers in this sector in the US, the IT services industry's biggest market, where high interest rates and fears of a recession have prompted companies to cut back on tech spending. He also talks about TCS recently joining the Living Heart project, a consortium led by Dassault Systemes, to work on software simulations of the heart to advance medical care of cardiac diseases