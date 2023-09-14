To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Lets Talk About Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Podcast
  4. Nagaraja Prakasam on why entrepreneurs should solve for 'Bharat', not just India

Nagaraja Prakasam on why entrepreneurs should solve for 'Bharat', not just India

By Divya J Shekhar Forbes India Staff
193 Listen ins
 

In his book 'Back to Bharat: In Search of a Sustainable Future', impact investor Nagaraja Prakasam distinguishes between India and Bharat. For him, the word 'Bharat' means the "ignored billion" in the country. These are people, he says, that are still largely left out of the digital revolutionâ€”venture investors are mostly vary of them, and businesses stay away as they do not see profit in solving for them. Prakasam, partner, Acumen Fund, has spent his time backing social enterprises. He talks to Divya Shekhar about his new book and life choices

Saudi arabia king

Why Saudi Arabia wants a piece of Indian startups — and how this will change the game

Sep 14, 2023
Reliance Retail_2288751379_SM

Inside the big bets on Reliance Retail

Sep 13, 2023
Apple-iPhone-15-Pro-lineup-color-lineup-geo-230912_SM

One thing today in tech â€” Apple highlights net zero efforts launching iPhone 15 and Watch 9

Sep 13, 2023
Jatin and Venkat (Inflexor Ventures)_SM

Deep Tech India â€” Venkat Vallabhaneni and Jatin Desai on a lab-to-market orchestration layer

Sep 12, 2023
GE India John F Welch Technology Center At Bengaluru-540056794_SM

One thing today in tech — The next wave of global capability centres in India

Sep 12, 2023
Tim Cook Apple

Apple's iPhone 15 launches today — top rumours you should know

Sep 12, 2023
See More