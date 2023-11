Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella moved swiftly to recruit OpenAI's co-founder Sam Altman yesterday after his shocking ouster as CEO last week from the company responsible for the ChatGPT bot which has made AI a household term. Microsoft also hired Greg Brockman, who resigned as president of OpenAI after Altman's ouster. Wall Street cheered, and Microsoft shares rose on the Nasdaq stock exchange, ending more than 2 percent higher yesterday