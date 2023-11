The AI chip maker's Q3 revenues rose 206 percent year-on-year showing how big tech is ramping up AI investments. Meanwhile, we await the final word on whether Sam Altman will return to OpenAI or make his rift with the company he co-founded permanent. Microsoft, after offering to recruit him, his top colleagues and anyone who wants to leave OpenAI, is readying workspaces at its LinkedIn office, complete with Macbook laptops, Axios reports