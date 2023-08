India's digital tech workforce is making it a destination for the next wave of foreign companies looking to establish centres for R&D, software development and engineering. And there is an opportunity to expand the ecosystem to tier-2 cities, Nasscom, the country's biggest tech lobby, and accounting consultancy firm Deloitte, say in a new report. The report identifies 26 cities that are emerging hubs and can grow to become deeply integrated with the tech innovation ecosystem in the country