  4. Startup Fridays S2 Ep.14: 'We knew we were onto something when we analysed our rejections' â€” Vinay Nair

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
162 Listen ins
 

Our guest today is Vinay B Nair, Founder and CEO, TIFIN, a fintech venture that provides technology and expertise to business clients to apply AI to personalise their financial products and services to their end customers or consumers. Vinay has a chemical engineering degree and a doctorate in finance and economics. He founded TIFIN in 2018. Previously he has been a hedge fund manager and sold a startup, 55 Institutional Partners, an investment advisory, to JP Morgan. He is a visiting faculty member at The Wharton School and co-author of 'Investing for Change'

