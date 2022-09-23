  1. Home
Startup Fridays S3 Ep7: 'If you are among the top growth drivers in any company, why not build your own' — Ajeet Singh

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
2 Listen ins
 

Our guest today is Ajeet Singh, cofounder and executive chairman of ThoughtSpot. In 2009, he co-founded Nutanix with Dheeraj Pandey and Mohit Aron. Today, it is a listed company in the US with $1.2 billion in ARR. In 2012, he co-founded ThoughtSpot with Amit Prakash. The company is seen as a leader in enterprise data analytics. At its last funding round, announced in November 2021, ThoughtSpot was valued at $4.2 billion dollars, with total funding of $674 million. ThoughtSpot plans to invest $150 million over the next five years in India

