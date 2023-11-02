Apple threat notifications: Why they are cause for concern

Several political opposition leaders received threat notifications on their Apple devices last week, warning them that their devices may be the targets of 'state sponsored attacks'. Apple says that unlike regular cybercriminals, state-sponsored attacks involve exceptional resources to target a small number of specific individuals and their devices, and that such attacks are highly complex, cost millions of dollars to develop and have a short shelf life. Internet Freedom Foundation's policy director, Prateek Waghre, tells us why this should concern all of us