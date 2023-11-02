To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Lets Talk About Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Podcast
  4. Apple threat notifications: Why they are cause for concern

Apple threat notifications: Why they are cause for concern

By Harichandan Arakali, Pankti Mehta Kadakia
58 Listen ins
 

Several political opposition leaders received threat notifications on their Apple devices last week, warning them that their devices may be the targets of 'state sponsored attacks'. Apple says that unlike regular cybercriminals, state-sponsored attacks involve exceptional resources to target a small number of specific individuals and their devices, and that such attacks are highly complex, cost millions of dollars to develop and have a short shelf life. Internet Freedom Foundation's policy director, Prateek Waghre, tells us why this should concern all of us

shutterstock_2316202911_SM

US President Biden moves to establish AI guardrails with Executive Order

Nov 1, 2023
IPO

Mamaearth's true test, post IPO listing

Nov 1, 2023
tata apple

Behind Tata's big iPhone moment

Oct 31, 2023
shutterstock_2013692348_SM

Qualcomm's State of Sound 2023 report says we want one device to hear them all

Oct 31, 2023
Abhinav Bindra Sports-1-800X600

The Olympic movement: How it's coming together for India

Oct 27, 2023
Fali Nariman Bookshelf11-800X600

Fali Nariman on the Constitution, judiciary and the future of Indian democracy

Oct 26, 2023
See More