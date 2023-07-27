To The Point Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Google and Meta did better than expected â€” is that just ads or is there good news for tech spending?

By Harichandan Arakali, Pankti Mehta Kadakia
Alphabet, on the back Google, did better than expected, and so did Meta, with its latest earnings and where Facebook crossed 3 billion monthly active users. Harish Krishnakumar, senior market analyst with IDC India's Enterprise IT Services and Cloud team, and Suresh Ramanathan, dean and principal at Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai joined us today on ToThePoint to discuss this. We asked if the stronger ad spending allows us to anticipate greater enterprise tech spending in the months to come. And were there any lessons here, for India's consumer facing Internet startups

