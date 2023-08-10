To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
If Softbank's getting its mojo back, what does that mean for India's startups?

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
86 Listen ins
 

Two months ago, Softbank Group's chairman Masayoshi Son said it was time to play offence again. Two days ago, the company posted a small profit at its venture capital funds, even though the group's consolidated net loss for the June quarter surprised analysts. Sanjay Anandaram, co-founder of JumpStartUp one of the earliest US-India cross border VC funds, unpacks what it could mean for startups when one of the world's largest tech investors says it's back — especially if entrepreneurs and VC investors alike haven't learnt from past mistakes

