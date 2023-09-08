To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  4. Is it time to cut back on smallcaps and midcaps?

By Harichandan Arakali,Nasrin Sultana, Samar Srivastava
237 Listen ins
 

The rise of India's smallcap and midcap stocks in recent times is getting into "extreme territory," a JPMorgan Chase analyst told Bloomberg in a report on Sep. 6. The Nifty Midcap 100 Index has risen 37 percent from a March low, compared with a 16 percent gain in the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 Index, sending the ratio between the two to an all-time high, Bloomberg noted in the same report. Forbes India's Nasrin Sultana and Samar Srivastava explain what's going on and what the retail investor needs to take note of

Sep 8, 2023
Sep 7, 2023
Sep 6, 2023
Sep 6, 2023
Sep 5, 2023
