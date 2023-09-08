Is it time to cut back on smallcaps and midcaps?

The rise of India's smallcap and midcap stocks in recent times is getting into "extreme territory," a JPMorgan Chase analyst told Bloomberg in a report on Sep. 6. The Nifty Midcap 100 Index has risen 37 percent from a March low, compared with a 16 percent gain in the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 Index, sending the ratio between the two to an all-time high, Bloomberg noted in the same report. Forbes India's Nasrin Sultana and Samar Srivastava explain what's going on and what the retail investor needs to take note of