More women, migration beyond Maharashtra and more: How blue collar jobs are changing

A new report by BetterPlace, a platform for blue-collar workforce management, has revealed some interesting trends. Average monthly salaries for blue collar or frontline workers have reduced to Rs 21,000 in FY23, and jobs have declined by 17.5 percent. Women participation increased by 100 percent since last year, a good sign, but still remains at 6 percent of the entire workforce. Pravin Agarwala, co-founder and CEO of BetterPlace, takes us through the key trends, including new migration patterns, upskilling opportunities and the impact of AI on frontline workers