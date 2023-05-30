Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Ola Prime Plusâ€”and what the backlash signifies

By Harichandan Arakali, Pankti Mehta Kadakia,Rajiv Singh
428 Listen ins
 

In ToThePoint today, we teamed up with Rajiv Singh, to discuss transportation woes of consumersâ€”a conversation triggered by the many irate comments on social media in responses to the introduction of Ola's Prime Plus service, which promises no cancellations, no operational hassles and clean cars in return for higher fare. Rajiv argues that this is an example of how the 'asset-lite' business model is overrated and why the numbers about large volumes by these businesses belie the problems they are beset with, prime among them being the absence of a great consumer experience

