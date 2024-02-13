Mentors and Mavens All Stories
  4. Paytm saga: Can ex-SEBI chief's panel help matters?

By Harichandan Arakali,Nasrin Sultana
124 Listen ins
 

One97 Communications Ltd., which operates the Paytm wallet and payments network, has formed a committee, headed by Meleveetil Damodaran, a former chief of the Securities and Exchange Board of India, the country's capital markets regulator, to help it meet the Reserve Bank of India's recent diktat over regulatory violations. Forbes India's Nasrin Sultana joins us today to discuss how this three-member committee might assist Paytm, which is facing all but shutting of its payments bank unit by the end of this month

