Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Podcast
  4. The 2000 rupee withdrawal from circulation and what you should know about it

The 2000 rupee withdrawal from circulation and what you should know about it

By Harichandan Arakali, Pankti Mehta Kadakia,Salil Panchal
173 Listen ins
 

In ToThePoint today, we asked Forbes India's resident expert on banking and money, Salil Panchal, about the Reserve Bank of India's recent move to withdraw the Rs. 2000 currency note from circulation, while it will remain legal tender. Panchal explains how this is very different from the demonetisation of November 2016, and why this will likely only have a limited, short-term impact on individuals and businesses alike. He also talks about India's overall transition towards becoming a less-cash economy with the phenomenal rise of digital payments in the country

Journey to unicorn 800 x 600

Journey to unicorn: By Ashwin Damera

May 23, 2023
Forbes India Vedanta

Unpacking the semiconductor plan of Vedanta Resources

May 23, 2023
forbesindiatechbriefingpodcast_800x600_logo

Meta fined $1.3 bln in EU over data violations; WhatsApp introduces 15-min edit feature

May 23, 2023
shutterstock_2255642129_SM

What to do about Fake ChatGPT apps and other AI-infused mobile menaces

May 22, 2023
forbesindiatechbriefingpodcast_800x600_logo

TCS wins $1.81 bln BSNL order; ChatGPT iOS app out; AWS to invest $12.7 bln in India by 2030

May 22, 2023
SP Hinduja

Inside the Hinduja family feud: What happens to their $14bn-fortune now?

May 19, 2023
See More