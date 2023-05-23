The 2000 rupee withdrawal from circulation and what you should know about it

In ToThePoint today, we asked Forbes India's resident expert on banking and money, Salil Panchal, about the Reserve Bank of India's recent move to withdraw the Rs. 2000 currency note from circulation, while it will remain legal tender. Panchal explains how this is very different from the demonetisation of November 2016, and why this will likely only have a limited, short-term impact on individuals and businesses alike. He also talks about India's overall transition towards becoming a less-cash economy with the phenomenal rise of digital payments in the country