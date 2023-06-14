Vodafone Idea may get Rs 14,000 crore, but is that too little too late?

Perhaps Mumbai being Vodafone country is a distant memory now. And yet, Vodafone Idea remains India's third biggest mobile phone services provider. Forbes India's Salil Panchal joins us on today's ToThePoint to ask if news that Vi is likely to get Rs 14,000 crore in fresh funding is good news. What are the prospects for this company in the long term and when rivals are selling 5G services, can Vodafone Idea find a way out of its entrenched problems? We also speculate a bit about what might be the end game here