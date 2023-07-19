Why Jio Financial Services is being spun out of Reliance and how it might unlock value for investors

Jio Financial Services, the financial services arm of Reliance Industries, will be spun out of the company on July 20, to be listed separately and trade on both the National Stock Exchange and Bombay Stock Exchange. In the run up to the listing Reliance Industries has said that each shareholder of Reliance Industries will be eligible for shares in Jio Financial in a 1:1 ratio. Forbes India's Samar Srivastava joins us on ToThePoint today to explain how this process will work, and how the demerger might unlock value for investors