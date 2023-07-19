To The Point Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  4. Why Jio Financial Services is being spun out of Reliance and how it might unlock value for investors

By Harichandan Arakali, Pankti Mehta Kadakia,Samar Srivastava
7 Listen ins
 

Jio Financial Services, the financial services arm of Reliance Industries, will be spun out of the company on July 20, to be listed separately and trade on both the National Stock Exchange and Bombay Stock Exchange. In the run up to the listing Reliance Industries has said that each shareholder of Reliance Industries will be eligible for shares in Jio Financial in a 1:1 ratio. Forbes India's Samar Srivastava joins us on ToThePoint today to explain how this process will work, and how the demerger might unlock value for investors

Jul 19, 2023
Jul 18, 2023
Jul 18, 2023
Jul 17, 2023
Jul 14, 2023
Jul 13, 2023
