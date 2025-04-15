From Boardrooms to Podiums: The W-Power 2025 Edition

In this Inside Forbes India episode, Anubhuti Matta talks about the W-Power 2025 issue, spotlighting 20 inspiring women across business, mental health, and sports. It features Savita Balachandran, CFO of Tata Technologies, who led the group's first IPO in 19 years; Dr. Pratima Murthy, Director of NIMHANS; and Olympic shooter Manu Bhaker, who won two bronze medals at the 2024 Games. These stories underscore the importance of representation, perseverance, and the need to highlight women's achievements to inspire the next generation of leaders