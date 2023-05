PART-TIME JOB SCAM: Beware of growing WhatsApp and Telegram fraud

Have you received messages from an international number on WhatsApp, offering you ways to make a quick buck, from home? You may be one of millions targeted in a growing part-time job scam, which has people losing lakhs of rupees each day. Watch this video for stories of victims who fell prey to the scam, and tips on how to stay away from such fraud.