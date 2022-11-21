'Help employees when they are struggling, motivate them, coach them along': CavinKare's CK Ranganathan

What does it take to build a business that is resilient and lives long? How do you learn and unlearn on the job, balancing between telling people what to do and being a team player? And most of all, how do you believe in yourself when the going is tough? CK Ranganathan, chairman and MD of CavinKare, gives us the answers through his personal story in the second episode of Leadership Mantras