Explained: What is the 'Right to Repair' and why is it important?

How many of us have had water leak into our smartphones only to be told by the authorised repair shops that the price of repairing it is just short of buying a new phone? This is set to change with the new 'Right to Repair' framework that the Central government's Department of Consumer Affairs is working on. Simply put, the Right to Repair refers to the idea that when you buy something you should own that thing completely, including the right to fix it. Forbes India's Varsha Meghani explains what the framework entails and why it's important