  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Videos
  4. Explained: What is the 'Right to Repair' and why is it important?

Explained: What is the 'Right to Repair' and why is it important?

How many of us have had water leak into our smartphones only to be told by the authorised repair shops that the price of repairing it is just short of buying a new phone? This is set to change with the new 'Right to Repair' framework that the Central government's Department of Consumer Affairs is working on. Simply put, the Right to Repair refers to the idea that when you buy something you should own that thing completely, including the right to fix it. Forbes India's Varsha Meghani explains what the framework entails and why it's important
Published: Jul 22, 2022

More Videos

Alyssa Healy Forbes India From the Field SM

Alyssa Healy: The drive to be better makes a champion

Jul 18, 2022
Dipika Pallikal From the Field sm

Dipika Pallikal: There's always pressure being a flagbearer of any sport in India

Jul 9, 2022
Mercedes Benz C-Class review SM

Mercedes Benz C-Class review—for those who want Mercedes Benz S-Class at a lot less

Jul 9, 2022
Jeep Meridian Forbes India Momentum SM

Jeep Meridian is an off-road madhouse with SUV comfort

Jun 27, 2022
Sandesh Jhingan From the Field SM

Playing for the national team was my ultimate goal: Sandesh Jhingan

Jun 27, 2022
Avani Lekhara Paralympics gold From the Field SM1

If you are not succeeding, you are learning: Paralympics gold winner Avani Lekhara

Jun 6, 2022
More Videos