How JP Morgan's first woman Global M&A head broke glass ceiling and closed deals worth $1 trillion

On this edition of Pathbreakers, we are joined by JP Morgan's Anu Aiyengar, who is the first woman to lead the bank's global mergers and acquisitions business. Over the past 25 years, Aiyengar has closed deals to the tune of $1 trillion. In a wide-ranging conversation with Forbes India's Neha Bothra, Wall Street's ace dealmaker talks about her early years in India, important turning points in her professional career, how she broke the glass ceiling, what's driving M&A activity, and why she expects 2024 to be better than last year for dealmaking