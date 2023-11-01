How Puneet Dalmia catapulted a traditional family business to the fourth largest cement company in India

The Dalmia family was among the pioneers in the cement industry. The father-son duo, Yadu Hari and Puneet Dalmia talk about what it takes to carry a rich family legacy forward while adapting to a changing and competitive business landscape. The senior Dalmia recounts interesting anecdotes of a 'fierce competition' between ACC and Dalmia, and Puneet offers insightful lessons on entrepreneurship, strategy and values. We also discuss the current market dynamics and why the cement sector 'isn't a straight road to paradise.' Watch now