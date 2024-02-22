Mentors and Mavens All Stories
When Nandan Nilekani and Uber's Dara Khosrowshahi exchanged notes in India's tech capital

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi and Nandan Nilekani, former chairman of UIDAI and non-executive chairman of Infosys, discussed tech products, services and solutions that work at the scale of a large nation. Nilekani offered pointers on how private companies could build massive services â€” Uber being a strong example â€” taking advantage of India's digital public infrastructure. Khosrowshahi spoke about the seven-year journey from his taking the top spot to bringing the ride-hailing service provider to profitability
Published: Feb 22, 2024

