When Nandan Nilekani and Uber's Dara Khosrowshahi exchanged notes in India's tech capital

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi and Nandan Nilekani, former chairman of UIDAI and non-executive chairman of Infosys, discussed tech products, services and solutions that work at the scale of a large nation. Nilekani offered pointers on how private companies could build massive services â€” Uber being a strong example â€” taking advantage of India's digital public infrastructure. Khosrowshahi spoke about the seven-year journey from his taking the top spot to bringing the ride-hailing service provider to profitability