Scam alert! Avoid losing lakhs to the new parcel or courier scam

The latest in a spate of scams that rob people via telephone calls or cyber theft: The perpetrator pretends to be from a courier company or the customs department, and intimidates you into thinking a parcel in your name contains illegal substances, including drugs or fake passports. Through sophisticated set-ups and often armed with your personal information, they convince you to transfer money out from your account to prove that the account isn't linked to money laundering. Hear stories from victims and experts in this video, and find tips on how to stay safe