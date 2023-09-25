Network18's Sanjeevani gives a clarion call to be United Against Cancer

Cancer. Whenever we hear this word, it strikes fear into our hearts, and it has remained among the top 5 causes of death for a decade now. Fear is the major factor behind delay in early cancer detection among Indians. Keeping this in mind, Sanjeevani aims to usher in a behavioural change to encourage people to go for regular cancer screening to be in the best possible position to get it treated due to timely detection.