BMW F 850 GS Adventure review — This midweight tourer exceeds expectations

BMW's F 850 GS Adventure is a toned-down, slightly more civilised, and more affordable version of the manic BMW 1250 GS Adventure. With this middleweight tourer, BMW Motorrad has created a bike that does not promise much from the outset, but once you swing a leg over and get going, it removes all your doubt. In this episode of Forbes India Momentum, we take the BMW F 850 GS Adventure for a ride