  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Photos
  4. Frame of mind: The waning lives of Anglo Indians

Frame of mind: The waning lives of Anglo Indians

In which Karan Kapoor captures vignettes of the Anglo-Indian community and the Goan way of life
By: Madhu Kapparath
Published: Oct 15, 2016
Frame of mind: The waning lives of Anglo Indians

Image by : Karan Kapoor/ Courtesy Tasveer

1/8
Text & photographs by Karan Kapoor; Curated by Madhu Kapparath

This work from my archive is about passing worlds, about a time gone by. It is also connected to my youth. I had an Anglo-Indian girlfriend in Calcutta (now Kolkata) in the early ’80s, so I was going to the city a lot and I got interested in the community. It was around the same time that I met a friend of my mother’s, the legendary photographer Mary Ellen Mark. She was a big inspiration. She gave me a brick of Kodak Tri-X black and white films. In those days, every film roll was like gold dust. In Bombay (now Mumbai), I did a piece about places where Anglo-Indians lived, in Andheri and around Lovers’ Lane, Byculla. Later, I was in Ooty working on a film and looked up on Anglo-Indians there. So it was a gradual process.

I became interested in this older generation, in their way of life (oh, their etiquette!); they, sort of, felt left behind. I would spend days with them before picking up my camera. Back then, whenever I went to someone’s house, the most interesting thing I did was to look at photo albums. I saw pictures of Bombay going back to the 1950s, the Marilyn Monroe look-alike contests, the railways and such stuff.

The other thread is photographs I clicked in Goa. I had been going to Goa with my folks on every holiday since I was 12. We had a shack on the beach called Love House in Santo Vaddo, Baga. Later, I began to travel there during the monsoons, taking pictures of fisherfolk and festivals. I loved the way of life there.

Though I developed an interest in photography during my school days in England, it was with the advertising photographer Adrian Steven that I learnt the ropes. He had a darkroom in his flat in Breach Candy, Mumbai, and taught us to process and print black and whites. I was looking at the silver gelatin prints made for this exhibition, its grain and the rich blacks, and the slight imperfection, which is important. When I clicked these pictures, I wasn’t thinking, ‘ah, a great frame’. It just happened. When one is young, one isn’t self-conscious and has the freedom of adventure and risk.

Presented by Tasveer and curated by Nathaniel Gaskell, the exhibition of photographs by Karan Kapoor titled Time & Tide opened in Mumbai at TARQ on September 23 and will then travel across the country.

In Picture: Archie Archibald and ‘Chicken’ George at Tollygunge Home, Calcutta, 1981
In 1932, Archie (left) was the manager of Flurys, a cake shop in Calcutta on Park Street. When you walked into Flurys you just knew you were in a place of aristocracy and among the crème de la crème. After Independence, Archie lost his job. He sold his last possession, a Dalmatian dog, for Rs 30, and said: “You know my dear boy, obligation and poverty are very grave crimes.”

More Photos

Yoga's global appeal: The many interpretations of an age-old practice

Jun 24, 2017

Get inspired by this Museum of Failure!

Jun 17, 2017

Nine Indian Cities in JLL's latest 'Global 300' rankings

Jun 3, 2017

The world's most expensive earrings ever sold

May 27, 2017

Holiday destinations that are best explored on foot

May 20, 2017

The Hublot Big Bang Unico

May 15, 2017
See More